AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re looking for some new pictures for your Instagram, you should check out Wonder Bar at the Domain Northside!

It’s an interactive, immersive bar where every corner is a new photo opportunity.

When you walk in, you'll see a neon Wonder Bar sign and a unicorn that you can get on.

In the bubble room, there’s a giant clear dome you can get into to look outside.

You can also spin a giant 'Price is Right' wheel for prizes like a snuggie, a $50 bar tab and custom swag. But, not all of the prizes are good. You also have the chance of landing on "warm gin shot," "free water," or "get kicked out."

On the patio, there are lip seats, banana swings and a giant cloud swing that many people can fit on. There’s also a space section, a disco section and a secret room.

The cocktails are just as fun as the bar itself. The "Disco Bull" cocktail has Bacardi Dragonberry, Redbull Tropical, watermelon and lime and is served in a disco ball cup. They also serve other cocktails in Topo Chico bottles, Waterloo cans and even beakers.

The installations at Wonder Bar will change out every three to six months, giving you a reason to keep on coming back.

