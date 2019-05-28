AUSTIN, Texas — We’ve seen the wine and paint classes, and the floral arranging classes, but now you can create your own custom candle at The Candle Bar.

Once you sign up for the candle-making workshop online, you choose your vessel. After you have found a vessel, you pick your fragrance.

There are more than 40 fragrances to choose from. Each fragrance contains anywhere from eight to 16 different notes. There are four categories of fragrances: sweet, spicy, woody and fresh.

After you pick your fragrance, the instructor will walk you through the candle-making process. Candles will be ready for pick up three hours after pouring. You can sip on beverages while you create your candle also.

The Candle Bar started in Tennessee and has spread to Charlotte, Dallas and now Austin. To sign up for a class, click here.

