AUSTIN, Texas — Nine years ago, Eric Silverstein was a practicing lawyer in Missouri. The problem was he just wasn’t that passionate about law.

So, he decided to lease a food truck and move to Austin to follow his true passion: food.

“There’s a saying that like, 'real entrepreneurs hate the idea of working for someone else.' I don’t know if I’m fully in that camp – like, I don’t know if I hate the idea of working for someone else. I hate the idea of going to work and not being passionate about what I do, and that’s why I left the job," Silverstein said.

That decision has paid off. Now, he is a multi-restaurant owner and just released a cookbook memoir that features 100 of his most popular recipes along with his story.

One of Silverstein's restaurants, Bar Peached, has mostly Asian small plates with some larger family plates. You can find chili crab toast, pork shoulder “steak” and mapo bolognese on the menu.

His other restaurant, The Peached Tortilla, has modern-Asian comfort food with a southern twist.

As for what is next for him, Silverstein said, “Bar Peached is still relatively new, so honestly the next six months for me is trying to make everything that we do better. Raise the level of service. Raise the level of food quality. Raise the level of hospitality.”

Sounds peachy.

PHOTOS: Bar Peached on Sixth Street



WATCH: Former attorney-turned-Austin restauranteur releases cookbook memoir | KVUE

