PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — There's no better way to cool down on a hot summer day than with a trip to the water park and Typhoon Texas has 25 acres of thrills and spills.

The waterpark in Pflugerville has added a one-of-a-kind experience for Central Texas this summer and we experienced plenty of wipeouts on the new "PFlowrider" surf simulator in this week's Daybreak Adventure.

The "PFlowrider" surf simulator makes you feel like you're "catching 10" in the ocean. You can go with the body surf method or if you're feeling really adventurous, you can go with the standing surfboard. Either way, you'll glide across the water on the padded surf simulator giving you the feel of surfing.

Typhoon Texas also has new full-service bars on the property and they have live entertainment four nights a week, including live bands on Saturdays and Sunday.

You can visit Typhoon Texas and try out the Pflowrider daily until August 15. The park will then be open on weekends through Labor Day.

