AUSTIN, Texas — If you didn't get a chance to check out this water park last year, you're in luck! It's returning for a second season.

Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures is now open to the public, just in time to kick off May.

Waterloo Adventures features a 14-foot climbing tower, an obstacle course, jumping tower, water slide, trampoline and more!

What makes this water park even more unique is that it is part of the Lake Travis Zipline Adventures. Now you can take a zip line tour and see Austin from a new perspective and then take a dip in the water park after to cool off. It doesn't get any better than that!

The excursion costs $54 each and participants must be at least 7 years old.

Waterloo Adventures is located at 14529 Pocohontas Trail.

For more information about the water park or to make a reservation, click here.

