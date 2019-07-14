TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead and two children are injured after a crash Sunday afternoon near Circuit of the Americas and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash took place at FM 812 Road and FM 973 Road before 4:30 p.m.

A man estimated to be in his 30s was pronounced dead on scene. The two pediatric patients were transported to Dell Children's Medical Center.

ATCEMS has since cleared the scene, but eastbound FM 812 was blocked and FM 973 was cut down to one lane following the crash.

Texas DPS said it first got reports of the two-vehicle collision around 4:08 p.m.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

