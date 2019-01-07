ROUND ROCK, Texas — When you think about summer fun, pools, the lake and maybe a lot of outdoor activities come to mind. But when the Central Texas heat becomes too intense, you can always take the fun indoors and head to Altitude Trampoline Park in Round Rock.

The trampoline park recently opened in October and welcomes jumpers of all ages to test their skills. You can either jump on the main course, leap into foam pits, soar on a trapeze swing, rock climb, joust on a balance beam or play a competitive game of dodge ball.

Ty Manley is the general manager over the park. She said it's a great place to cool down from the Central Texas heat while still having fun.

"This is a great place! Obviously, we got great air conditioning, so we want you guys to come in, still get your exercise, still have a great time – but yes, do it safely," Manley said. "You know, drink lots of water. We’ve got that here for you. Just have a great time."

Before you get to jumping, it's safety first! Visitors will need to sign a waiver and safety video on all precautions and rules at the park before getting their official Altitude "jump socks."

"The socks again are for cleanliness and safety. They’ve got grips on the bottom of them to make sure that you’re not slipping and falling everywhere," Manley explained. "We want you guys to come to have fun, but doing it in a safe way."

The park can host parties and camps. To book your next event, click here. To buy tickets for you and your family and friends ahead of time go here.

