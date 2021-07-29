PREVIEW: USMNT takes on Qatar in Gold Cup semifinal in Austin

The winner of the Gold Cup semifinal in Austin will advance to play the winner of Mexico and Canada in the final.

AUSTIN, Texas — The United States Men's National team (USMNT) will take on 2022 World Cup host Qatar in the Gold Cup semifinal at Austin's Q2 Stadium on Thursday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m.

How to watch

FS1

Univision

TUDN

Preview

The USMNT and Qatar square off in Austin after each team won its respective quarterfinal matches last week.

The USMNT defeated Jamaica 1-0 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, and Qatar advanced with a 3-2 win over El Salvador on Saturday. Qatar is the reigning Asian Football Confederation champion.

This will be the first meeting between the two countries and the 98th different international opponent in USMNT history.

It'll be the first time the men's national team plays in Q2 Stadium and the second time one of the national teams has played in Austin. The United States Women's National soccer team (USWNT) played the first-ever match in Q2 Stadium in June, where they beat Nigeria 2-0.

The winner between the USMNT and Qatar will advance to the Gold Cup final to face the winner between Mexico and Canada. The Gold Cup final will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The USMNT is looking to advance to its 12th Gold Cup Final.

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. To get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.