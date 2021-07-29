Austin FC signs Argentine striker Sebastian Driussi

Austin FC has struggled to produce goals, which prompted not only this signing but also bringing in Senegalese center forward Moussa Djitte.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC has furthered its offensive arsenal with the signing of 25-year-old Argentine striker Sebastián Driussi.

Driussi's signing was announced on Thursday at the Fairmont Austin hotel, one of the club's marketing partners.

Driussi comes to Austin from Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg. On Monday, Zenit officially announced Driussi would be leaving the club but didn't say where he was heading. Austin FC announced it had signed Driussi at a press conference Thursday morning.

"We needed extra creativity, extra punch and courage in the attacking third of the field, and that's exactly what Sebastián brings," sporting director Claudio Reyna said. "He gets in tight areas where you need to be smart, make the right decisions. He gets in those difficult spaces where top players can excel."

Driussi becomes Austin FC's third and final designated player, alongside forward Cecilio Dominguez and midfielder Tomas Pochettino.

He comes to Austin on the heels of a Russian Super Cup win with FC Zenit St. Petersburg.

"I'm just happy about how he's going to elevate the whole group," Reyna said. "It's an addition not just for the next week or the next month, but for the next many years."

Austin FC has struggled to produce goals, which prompted not only this signing but also bringing in Senegalese striker Moussa Djitte. Djitte's signing was announced at the end of June, but he has yet to play for the Verde.

Before Austin FC signed Driussi and Djitte, Coach Josh Wolff used winger Cecilio Dominguez to fill the No. 9 role at the top of the attack amid injuries for their other strikers. Bringing in Djitte and Driussi will allow Dominguez to revert back to his more comfortable role on the outside as a winger.

Austin FC's next game is scheduled for Saturday at Q2 Stadium against Colorado.

Reyna said the hope is for Driussi to suit up next week, either for the match against Houston on Aug. 4 or Dallas on Aug. 7.

Driussi will go through a quarantine process and will begin working out with the team at St. David's Performance Center.