PREVIEW: USWNT takes on Nigeria in Austin for final Summer Series match

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. women's soccer team (USWNT) will be the first team to take the pitch in Q2 Stadium when they face the Nigerian women's national team on June 16.

Kickoff time / How to watch

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. CST on Wednesday, June 16, at Q2 Stadium in Austin. The match will be aired on ESPN 2. Also, tune in to KVUE for all day coverage leading up to the game and for post-game analysis.

Preview

The USWNT is 8-0-1 in this COVID-19-impacted year and has three matches left before kicking off play in the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics: the remaining friendly against Nigeria in the 2021 WNT Summer Series.

Carli Lloyd will be honored before the game for surpassing 300 caps; only the two other players, both Lloyd's former teammates, have recorded more: Kristine Lilly (354) and Christie Pearce Rampone (311). Lloyd debuted in 2005 and is now in her 17th year of international competition and has appeared for the USWNT in three different decades, including four World Cups and three Olympic Games.

