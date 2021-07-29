VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids 2.0, signing rumors, Daniel Pereira joins podcast

Paul, Brittany and Jake talk about the latest signing rumors, preview the Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids match, and chat with Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights to previewing the next game and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and learning their favorite dances.

Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.

PODCAST TIME CODES:

1:00 – Austin FC loses to Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle started 5 teenagers

2:00 – Raul Ruidiaz scores lone goal; highlight reel goal

3:00 – Josh Wolff / Diego Fagundez thoughts on Seattle game

7:00 – Is Moussa Djitte the answer to Austin's scoring woes? Is it unfair to put that pressure on him?

12:00 – Austin FC vs. Colorado 2.0; Austin won first matchup 3-1

17:00 – Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira joins podcast

19:00 – Daniel Pereira on Roanoke compared to Austin

21:00 – Daniel Pereira injury update

24:00 – Daniel Pereira on being bilingual leader on club

26:00 – Daniel Pereira on being No. 1 pick, life of professional soccer player

28:00 – Daniel Pereira on things he likes to do around Austin

29:00 – Daniel Pereira on celebrating his birthday with teammates

30:00 – RAPID FIRE

34:00 – Daniel Pereira on meeting Matthew McConaughey

36:00 – Daniel Pereira on game day outfits

41:00 – USMNT coming to Austin for Gold Cup

44:00 – Austin FC connections to USMNT

47:00 – USWNT limps into knockout stage; will play Netherlands

52:00 – ABC FC (KVUE's co-ed soccer team) update from Match 1

58:00 – Signing rumors heat up online

1:01:30 – BLOOPERS

