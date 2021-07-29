VerdeVUE Pod: Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids 2.0, signing rumors, Daniel Pereira joins podcast

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE has launched "VerdeVUE Pod," the station's Austin FC podcast. We'll talk about everything: from the match highlights to previewing the next game and everything in between, such as the players' game day rituals, rapid-fire questions and learning their favorite dances.
Paul, Brittany and Jake talk about the latest signing rumors, preview the Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids match, give an update on ABC FC and chat with Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira.
Episodes of VerdeVUE Pod will post to KVUE's YouTube page.
PODCAST TIME CODES:
- 1:00 – Austin FC loses to Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle started 5 teenagers
- 2:00 – Raul Ruidiaz scores lone goal; highlight reel goal
- 3:00 – Josh Wolff / Diego Fagundez thoughts on Seattle game
- 7:00 – Is Moussa Djitte the answer to Austin's scoring woes? Is it unfair to put that pressure on him?
- 12:00 – Austin FC vs. Colorado 2.0; Austin won first matchup 3-1
- 17:00 – Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira joins podcast
- 19:00 – Daniel Pereira on Roanoke compared to Austin
- 21:00 – Daniel Pereira injury update
- 24:00 – Daniel Pereira on being bilingual leader on club
- 26:00 – Daniel Pereira on being No. 1 pick, life of professional soccer player
- 28:00 – Daniel Pereira on things he likes to do around Austin
- 29:00 – Daniel Pereira on celebrating his birthday with teammates
- 30:00 – RAPID FIRE
- 34:00 – Daniel Pereira on meeting Matthew McConaughey
- 36:00 – Daniel Pereira on game day outfits
- 41:00 – USMNT coming to Austin for Gold Cup
- 44:00 – Austin FC connections to USMNT
47:00 – USWNT limps into knockout stage; will play Netherlands
52:00 – ABC FC (KVUE's co-ed soccer team) update from Match 1
58:00 – Signing rumors heat up online
1:01:30 – BLOOPERS
For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: