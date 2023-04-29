x
NFL

Keondre Coburn drafted by Kansas City Chiefs in 6th round of 2023 NFL Draft

Coburn was a 4-year contributor for the Longhorns, totaling 94 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks throughout his career.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Longhorns defensive tackle Keondre Coburn was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Coburn was widely projected to be a Day 3 pick, as he consistently ranked in the middle tier among defensive tackle prospects during the pre-draft process, as did his former defensive line teammate, Moro Ojomo.

Coburn was a 4-year contributor for the Longhorns, totaling 94 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks throughout his career. 

Coburn is raw, and his status as a Day 3 pick means he will almost certainly be a backup in his rookie season. However, his size and tackling prowess will be valued by the Chiefs while defending during run downs and in goal line defensive packages.

