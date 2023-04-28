Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown selected by Dallas Cowboys in 3rd round of 2023 NFL Draft

Overshown is a uniquely skilled linebacker who was projected to go between rounds 3 and 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown isn't going far, as he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Overshown was taken 90th overall in the third round.

A defensive Swiss Army knife of sorts, Overshown displayed the ability to play as a tried and true inside linebacker, an edge rusher, a nickel corner and even as a shallow strong safety at times during his time with the Longhorns.

Overshown is the type of player that a creative defensive coordinator like Dan Quinn will cherish due to his situational flexibility, akin to that of one of the best defenders currently in the NFL and his new teammate, linebacker Micah Parsons.

While Overshown will not be on the level of Parsons – at least not immediately – he will likely be a chess piece used by Quinn in the Cowboys defense right away as a rookie.