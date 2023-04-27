Bijan Robinson picked by the Atlanta Falcons; 8th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Longhorns running back was widely regarded as the top running back in this year's draft.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

The All-American running back was taken by the Falcons 8th overall Thursday night in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

After three stellar years with the Longhorns, Robinson was widely regarded as the top running back in this year's draft class.

Undoubtedly the talisman of this year's group of Longhorns, the only question surrounding Robinson was when he'd get picked, as his talent is undeniable.

In 31 career collegiate games, Robinson rushed for over 3,400 yards and had over 800 yards receiving, scoring 41 total touchdowns both on the ground and as a receiver.

Robinson will now be a focal point in the Falcons' offense, which ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards and first in the NFL in rushing attempts in 2022.