Moro Ojomo taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Lagos, Nigeria, native had been a role player for the Longhorns in his first four seasons before breaking through as a fifth-year senior on the defensive line.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle has been drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ojomo was widely projected to be a Day 3 pick, and was ranked in the middle tier of defensive tackles in the 2023 class.

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Ojomo only started playing football in his junior year of high school, so his ascent to becoming an NFL Draft pick is an impressive feat by itself.

Ojomo had been a decent role player for the Longhorns in his first four seasons before breaking through as a fifth-year senior on the defensive line in 2022, recording career highs with 32 tackles, 5.5 for a loss and three sacks. In four full seasons of play, he had a total of 93 tackles and five sacks.

Ojomo will undoubtedly be a backup in year one, playing behind a strong Eagles defensive line. However, he may be relied on as a role player in spot situations for the Eagles throughout his rookie season.