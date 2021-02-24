UT plans on 100% capacity at 2021 football games if majority of country is vaccinated, athletic director says

"That’s our plan," Del Conte tweeted with a "hook 'em" emoji in response to fan's question about 2021 stadium capacity.

AUSTIN, Texas — Full stands. 100,000-plus fans chanting "Texas Fight" at University of Texas home games in the fall.

That's what Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said is "the plan" regarding stadium capacity at Darrell K. Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium for the 2021 season, assuming the majority of the country is vaccinated for COVID-19.

A fan reached out to Del Conte on Twitter asking, "@_delconte assuming the majority of the country is vaccinated by the end of the Summer, are we planning on having 100% capacity for football in the Fall?"

Texas' AD had only three words in response. "That’s our plan," Del Conte tweeted with a "hook 'em" emoji.

Texas limited its stadium capacity for the 2020 season to 25% amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With new vaccination efforts ramping up in the winter months of 2020 and start to 2021, Del Conte made it clear on social media the goal, assuming it is safe to do so by September, is to be able to fill the stadium.

The 2021 season will mark the beginning of an "All Gas, No Brakes" era under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, who came to Austin as Alabama's former offensive coordinator.

Texas opens its 2021 season against Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 4.