Texas Longhorns 2020 men's basketball schedule and game results

AUSTIN, Texas — The Big 12 Conference released its men’s basketball league schedule for the 2020-21 season, and The University of Texas opens conference play on the road at Baylor on Sunday, Dec. 13, and plays its home conference game against Oklahoma State on Sunday, Dec. 20.
The Longhorns conclude its conference schedule with a road game at Texas Tech on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship is slated for March 10 through March 13 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. UT is still in the phases of finalizing its non-conference basketball schedule.
Here is a look at the 2020 men's basketball season schedule:
Texas Longhorns record: 0-0 (0-0)
- Nov. 25 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley
- Nov. 30 vs. Davidson (2020 Maui Invitational)
- Dec. 1 vs. Indiana or Providence (2020 Maui Invitational)
- Dec. 2 vs. Maui Invitational Championship round TBD
- Dec. 13 at Baylor
- Dec. 20 vs. Oklahoma State
- Jan. 2 at Kansas
- Jan. 5 vs. Iowa State
- Jan. 9 at West Virginia
- Jan. 13 vs. Texas Tech
- Jan. 16 vs. Kansas State
- Jan. 20 at Iowa State
- Jan. 23 at TCU
- Jan. 26 vs. Oklahoma
- Jan. 30 at Kentucky
- Feb. 2 vs. Baylor
- Feb. 6 at Oklahoma State
- Feb. 9 at Kansas State
- Feb. 13 vs. TCU
- Feb. 16 at Oklahoma
- Feb. 20 vs. West Virginia
- Feb. 22 vs. Kansas
- Feb. 27 at Texas Tech
Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship
March 10 – March 13 – TBD
NCAA Men's Basketball Championship
March 16 – April 5 – TBD
