Texas Longhorns 2020 women's basketball schedule and game results

Here is a look at the Texas Longhorns women's basketball 2020 season.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns women's basketball team begin their first year under Head Coach Vic Schaefer.

Schaefer went 221-62 in his eight seasons as Mississippi State's head coach. He led the Bulldogs to the national championship game in 2017 and 2018. Before COVID-19 ended the 2020 season, Mississippi State was ranked No. 9 in the nation in the Associated Press poll.

UT was picked to finish in second place in the Big 12 Conference in a preseason vote of the league coaches, the conference office announced on Oct. 22. Baylor claimed the top spot in the poll, earning nine first-place votes and 81 points in polling for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The Longhorns received one first-place vote and 73 points in the poll.

"I’m extremely excited about the upcoming season," Schaefer said. "Our student-athletes have been working hard in preparation for this very difficult and challenging schedule. As always, our conference schedule will be demanding, full of Hall of Fame coaches and future Hall of Fame players at each league institution. Our non-conference schedule will prepare us for a very rigorous Big 12 Conference schedule. My staff and I, along with our student-athletes, look forward to the challenges that lie ahead."

UT will open the 2020-21 season against SMU on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Here is a look at the 2020 women's basketball season schedule:

Texas Longhorns record: 0-0 (0-0)

Nov. 25 vs. SMU

Nov. 29 vs. North Texas

Dec. 2 vs. Louisiana Tech

Dec. 6 vs. Texas A&M (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 9 vs. Idaho

Dec. 13 vs. Tennessee

Dec. 17 vs. Kansas

Dec. 21 at Kansas State

Dec. 29 vs. Lamar

Jan. 3 vs. Iowa State

Jan. 9 at West Virginia

Jan. 12 vs. Oklahoma

Jan. 17 at Texas Tech

Jan. 20 vs. TCU

Jan. 23 at Iowa State

Jan. 27 at Oklahoma State

Jan. 30 vs. Texas Tech

Feb. 3 at Oklahoma

Feb. 6 vs. West Virginia

Feb. 10 vs. Oklahoma State

Feb. 14 at Baylor

Feb. 17 at TCU

Feb. 21 vs. Kansas State

Feb. 24 at Kansas

March 1 vs. Baylor

Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship

March 11 – March 14 – TBD

NCAA Women's Basketball Championship

March 19 – April 4 – TBD