Texas Longhorns 2020 women's basketball schedule and game results

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns women's basketball team begin their first year under Head Coach Vic Schaefer.
Schaefer went 221-62 in his eight seasons as Mississippi State's head coach. He led the Bulldogs to the national championship game in 2017 and 2018. Before COVID-19 ended the 2020 season, Mississippi State was ranked No. 9 in the nation in the Associated Press poll.
UT was picked to finish in second place in the Big 12 Conference in a preseason vote of the league coaches, the conference office announced on Oct. 22. Baylor claimed the top spot in the poll, earning nine first-place votes and 81 points in polling for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The Longhorns received one first-place vote and 73 points in the poll.
"I’m extremely excited about the upcoming season," Schaefer said. "Our student-athletes have been working hard in preparation for this very difficult and challenging schedule. As always, our conference schedule will be demanding, full of Hall of Fame coaches and future Hall of Fame players at each league institution. Our non-conference schedule will prepare us for a very rigorous Big 12 Conference schedule. My staff and I, along with our student-athletes, look forward to the challenges that lie ahead."
UT will open the 2020-21 season against SMU on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Here is a look at the 2020 women's basketball season schedule:
Texas Longhorns record: 0-0 (0-0)
- Nov. 25 vs. SMU
- Nov. 29 vs. North Texas
- Dec. 2 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Dec. 6 vs. Texas A&M (Big 12/SEC Challenge)
- Dec. 9 vs. Idaho
- Dec. 13 vs. Tennessee
- Dec. 17 vs. Kansas
- Dec. 21 at Kansas State
- Dec. 29 vs. Lamar
- Jan. 3 vs. Iowa State
- Jan. 9 at West Virginia
- Jan. 12 vs. Oklahoma
- Jan. 17 at Texas Tech
- Jan. 20 vs. TCU
- Jan. 23 at Iowa State
- Jan. 27 at Oklahoma State
- Jan. 30 vs. Texas Tech
- Feb. 3 at Oklahoma
- Feb. 6 vs. West Virginia
- Feb. 10 vs. Oklahoma State
- Feb. 14 at Baylor
- Feb. 17 at TCU
- Feb. 21 vs. Kansas State
- Feb. 24 at Kansas
- March 1 vs. Baylor
Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship
March 11 – March 14 – TBD
NCAA Women's Basketball Championship
March 19 – April 4 – TBD
