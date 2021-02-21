Texas Longhorns 2021 baseball schedule and game results

Here is a look at the Texas Longhorns baseball 2021 season.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns baseball team will begin its 2021 season ranked among the nation's elite teams in the NCAA.

UT came in at the No. 9 spot in the preseason poll. It's UT's first top 10 preseason ranking since 2015. The Longhorns had their season cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19. The team went 14-3 overall before the cancellations of all spring NCAA sports in March 2020.

Texas held its first official spring practice on Jan. 29. They opened the season against three other top-10 teams right off the bat in No. 7 Mississippi State, No. 8 Arkansas and No. 6 Ole Miss in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.

Here is a look at the 2021 baseball season schedule:

Texas Longhorns record: 0-1 (0-0)

State Farm College Baseball Showdown:

Feb 20: vs. Mississippi State – L, 3-8

Feb 21: vs. Arkansas

Feb. 22: vs. Ole Miss

Rest of regular season schedule:

Feb. 24/25/26/27 (four games): vs. BYU

March 2: vs. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi

March 3: at Texas State

March 5/6/7 (three games): at Houston

March 9: vs. Sam Houston

March 12/13/14: vs. South Carolina

March 16: vs UTRGV

March 19/20/21 (three games): at Baylor

March 23: vs. Incarnate Ward

March 26/27/28 (three games): vs. Oklahoma

March 30: at Texas A&M

April 1/2/3 (three games): at Kansas

April 6: vs. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi

April 7: vs. Stephen F. Austin

April 9/10/11 (three games): vs. Kansas State

April 13/14 (two games): vs. Nevada

April 16/17/18 (three games) vs. Abilene Christian

April 20: at Texas State

April 23/24/25 (three games): at Oklahoma State

April 27: vs. Incarnate Ward

April 30/May 1,2 (three games): vs. Texas Tech

May 4: vs. Texas State

May 7/8/9 (three games): at TCU

May 11: vs. Texas Southern

May 18: vs. Rice

May 20/21/22 (three games): vs. West Virginia