Texas Longhorns 2021 baseball schedule and game results

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns baseball team will begin its 2021 season ranked among the nation's elite teams in the NCAA.
UT came in at the No. 9 spot in the preseason poll. It's UT's first top 10 preseason ranking since 2015. The Longhorns had their season cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19. The team went 14-3 overall before the cancellations of all spring NCAA sports in March 2020.
Texas held its first official spring practice on Jan. 29. They opened the season against three other top-10 teams right off the bat in No. 7 Mississippi State, No. 8 Arkansas and No. 6 Ole Miss in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.
Here is a look at the 2021 baseball season schedule:
Texas Longhorns record: 0-1 (0-0)
State Farm College Baseball Showdown:
- Feb 20: vs. Mississippi State – L, 3-8
- Feb 21: vs. Arkansas
- Feb. 22: vs. Ole Miss
Rest of regular season schedule:
- Feb. 24/25/26/27 (four games): vs. BYU
- March 2: vs. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi
- March 3: at Texas State
- March 5/6/7 (three games): at Houston
- March 9: vs. Sam Houston
- March 12/13/14: vs. South Carolina
- March 16: vs UTRGV
- March 19/20/21 (three games): at Baylor
- March 23: vs. Incarnate Ward
- March 26/27/28 (three games): vs. Oklahoma
- March 30: at Texas A&M
- April 1/2/3 (three games): at Kansas
- April 6: vs. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi
- April 7: vs. Stephen F. Austin
- April 9/10/11 (three games): vs. Kansas State
- April 13/14 (two games): vs. Nevada
- April 16/17/18 (three games) vs. Abilene Christian
- April 20: at Texas State
- April 23/24/25 (three games): at Oklahoma State
- April 27: vs. Incarnate Ward
- April 30/May 1,2 (three games): vs. Texas Tech
- May 4: vs. Texas State
- May 7/8/9 (three games): at TCU
- May 11: vs. Texas Southern
- May 18: vs. Rice
- May 20/21/22 (three games): vs. West Virginia
