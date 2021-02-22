Texas Longhorns 2020 softball schedule and game results

Here is a look at the Texas Longhorns softball 2021 season.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns softball team will play against 10 teams ranked or receiving votes in the 2021 USA Today/NFCA preseason poll. Five of those squads are rated in the Top 10: No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 LSU, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Louisiana. Texas will also battle No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 20 Mississippi State and No. 22 Baylor as well as two teams receiving votes in North Texas and Texas Tech.

The postseason begins with the annual Big 12 Tournament at the USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on May 14 and May 15.

The NCAA Tournament schedule gets underway at campus sites from May 21 to May 23 with NCAA Regionals and follows with the best-of-three NCAA Super Regionals from May 27 to May 30. The annual Women's College World Series at the USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is scheduled to be from June 3 to June 9.

Texas junior second baseman Janae Jefferson and junior utility player Lauren Burke were each selected as D1Softball Preseason All-Americans.

Jefferson was named to the first team at second base, while Burke was named to the second team as a first baseman. The UT duo represented two of the seven total Big 12 Conference student-athletes included among the pair of preseason squads.

The softball team was 24-3 before COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season.

Texas Longhorns record: 2-0 (0-0)

Feb. 11-14: Texas Classic – canceled

Feb. 17: vs. North Texas – postponed

Feb. 19 - 20: Tracy Beard Invitational – canceled

Scrap Yard Blizzard Challenge Feb. 21 (two games): W 8-0 (5 innings) vs. Wichita State; W 5-1 vs. North Texas

Lone Star State Invitational Feb. 26 (two games): vs. Sam Houston State; vs. Lamar Feb. 27: vs. Mississippi State Feb. 28 (two game): vs. UCONN; vs. Ole Miss

March 3: at Houston

March 5/6 (two games) at LSU

March 10: vs. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi

March 13: vs. Tarleton State

March 16: at McNeese State

March 17: at Louisiana

March 19/20 (two games): vs. New Mexico

March 24: vs. Texas State

BEVO Classic March 26: vs. South Dakota March 27 (two games): vs. UT–Arlington; vs. UTSA March 28: vs. UT–Arlington

April 1/2/3 (three games): vs. Texas Tech

April 7: at UT–Arlington

April 9/10/11 (three games): at Iowa State

April 16/17/18 (three games): at Oklahoma

April 23/24/25 (three games): vs. Kansas

April 30/May 1,2 (three games): vs. Oklahoma State

May 7: vs. Baylor

May 8/9 (two games): at Baylor

Big 12 Championship

May 14/15: TBA, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

NCAA Regionals

May 21/22/23: TBA

NCAA Super Regionals

May 27/28/29/30: TBA

Women's College World Series

June 3 - June 9: TBA, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma