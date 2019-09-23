AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has bounced back in a positive way since losing to LSU, 45-38, two weeks ago in Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns throttled Rice in NRG Stadium 48-13, and followed that dominating performance with a 36-30 win against Oklahoma State, a team Texas had not beaten at home since 2008.

Now, the Longhorns have a bye week, and some would argue it couldn't come at a better time. On Monday, Sept. 23, Texas announced multiple Texas defensive players would miss significant time, adding onto the injury woes the team already faced on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensive backs Caden Sterns (4 weeks, knee), Josh Thompson ("undetermined significant amount of time," foot), Jalen Green (4 weeks, shoulder), and linebacker Marcus Tillman Jr. (out for season, knee) will all miss significant time. This adds onto the offensive injury woes Texas has faced so far this season – wide receiver Collin Johnson missed the Rice and Oklahoma State games, captain center Zach Shackelford exited the Rice game but returned against Oklahoma State, freshman running back Jordan Whittington is still sidelined from tearing the adductor off of his pubic symphysis, which was announced on Sept. 2 would keep him out four-to-six weeks.

As the Longhorns continue to heal, they have two weeks to prepare for West Virginia, who beat Texas 42-41 last season in a fireworks shootout of a game. Will Grier, who left the Mountaineers for the NFL, stole the game away with a touchdown pass with 18 seconds left in the game and converted the two-point conversion to take a one-point lead late.

But, that was last season.

This is a new year, a new West Virginia team, and a new Texas team which quite frankly has a more than decent history in games following bye weeks the past 10 seasons.

Here are the results for Texas' "post bye week" games since 2009:

2018: L 35-38 against Oklahoma State (A)

2017: W 17-7 against Iowa State (A)

2016: L 31-49 against Oklahoma State (A)

2015: W 23-9 against Kansas State (H)

2014: W 23-0 against Kansas (A)

2013: W 31-30 against Iowa State (A)

2012: W 41-36 against Oklahoma State (A)

2011: W 37-14 against Iowa State (A)

2010: W 20-13 against Nebraska (A)

2009: W 38-14 against Colorado (H)

A few interesting takeaways: Texas actually goes on the road quite often in these post bye week games. The Longhorns have played outside of DKR after their bye week in eight of the past 10 seasons. Also, despite winning more than eight games per season only three times from 2009 to 2018, UT still managed an 8-2 record in games after bye weeks in that same time period.

Texas won the last matchup in Morgantown, 28-14, which was Sam Ehlinger's freshman season. Ehlinger went 12-for-19 passing, threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and added 73 yards on nine rushes in that game.

Texas faces West Virginia in Morgantown on Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m. Both teams boast a 3-1 record. The game will either be televised on ESPN or ABC, but no network designation has yet been made.

