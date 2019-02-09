AUSTIN, Texas — After a very brief stint in Texas Longhorns action, freshman running back Jordan Whittington will be out for the count for a few weeks for surgery.

At a press conference on Monday, just two days after the Longhorns' season opener, head coach Tom Herman said Whittington will have to miss the next four to six weeks of gameplay after tearing the adductor off of his pubic symphysis. Herman said he will be sent to Philadelphia for surgery.

Whittington had an MRI a few weeks ago, but there did not appear to be any signs of a tear. The freshman had it repaired in high school but said it gave him a few problems in spring ball and fall camp, though he did not miss any practices.

Longhorns staff announced after Saturday's matchup against Louisiana Tech that he was injured during the game after securing two catches for 17 receiving yards.

RELATED: Longhorns freshman RB Jordan Whittington continues to shine for Texas

"We wish we would have known more," said Herman, referring to the history of his injury.

Roschon Johnson, who is listed as a quarterback on the roster, is now the backup running back to Keaontay Ingram. Herman noted that Roschon knows protections and responsibilities for the running back position very well.

The third-string running back is now true freshman David Gbenda, who is listed as a linebacker on the team's roster.

The running back position for the Longhorns this season has been plagued with injuries – something Herman said he'd never experienced before.

“5 [running backs] gone due to injury, I’ve never heard of it, let alone had it happen to me,” Herman said.

However, with new players contributing in the back field, Herman says the approach will not change.

“We’re confident in Keaontay. We’re confident in Roschon, but if something were to happen mid-game, then we’d go from there,” Herman said.

RELATED:

College GameDay heading to Austin for LSU-UT football game

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 10 Texas Longhorns dominate in opening game, win 45-14 over Bulldogs

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger shares moment taking field with younger brother for first time as Longhorns

Ehlinger's 4 TD passes lead No. 10 Texas over Louisiana Tech

Texas Longhorns, UT fans honor Cedric Benson with moment of silence before Louisiana Tech game

Fans prepare for the first Longhorns game of the season

How Texas Longhorns stood in 2005 football season vs. 2019