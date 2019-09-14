HOUSTON, Texas — PREVIEW:

Texas is eyeing a bounce back performance after the tough, emotional loss to LSU in Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium last week.

With College GameDay in town, there was a ton of buzz surrounding the top-ten ranked matchup, and the result did not disappoint.

This week has felt like the polar opposite of the week prior. This is Texas' first road game of the season and are playing a team that hasn't beat them in 25 years. Rice enters the matchup 0-2, as well, with losses to Army and Wake Forest.

All indications point to a Texas win by a large margin. ESPN's Football Power Index gives Texas a 97.5% chance of winning the game and the spread is listed at 32 points in the Longhorns' favor.

The KVUE Sports team gave their predictions for the game, which you can see here.

RELATED: Can you beat the KVUE Sports team in a Texas Longhorns pick 'em? Submit your predictions here.

RELATED: How JFK unintentionally sparked a rivalry between Texas and Rice

RELATED: Texas athletic director says visitors' locker room AC is in 'good working order'

RELATED: ABC's broadcast of Texas-LSU game marks one of the highest-rated games of the season

Texas and Rice also have a history linked by former President John F. Kennedy. For more details on that story, click here.

Texas and Rice will kick off from NRG Stadium in Houston at 7 pm.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas football game against Oklahoma State to air on KVUE

LSU Tigers beat Texas Longhorns in Austin, 45-38. Here's what that means moving forward.

HIGHLIGHTS: LSU survives late Texas heroics, win 45-38

LSU fans are blowing up Sam Ehlinger's phone after his number was leaked online