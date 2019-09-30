AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns are set to face off with the West Virginia Mountaneers in Morgantown, West Virginia, next Saturday, and you can watch it all unfold on KVUE, Austin's ABC affiliate.

The Oct. 5 game will come after the Longhorns rested up on their bye week. Before the break, Texas broke a four-game losing skid to Oklahoma State University with a 36-30 win. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and his Oklahoma State counterpart, Spencer Sanders, dueled it out in a gun-slinging competition, but in the end, Ehlinger made more plays.

The win bumped the Longhorns up to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Texas remains the highest-ranked Texas team on the list.

Head Coach Tom Herman hopes the team comes back refreshed and focused to beat West Virginia before diving into a highly-anticipated showdown with No. 6 Oklahoma University Oct. 12.

The Texas-West Virginia game is set to air on KVUE at 2:30 p.m. CT.

