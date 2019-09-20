AUSTIN, Texas — PREGAME:

Texas returns home to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to host Oklahoma State – a team that has beaten the Longhorns in four straight games.

The Longhorns have also not defeated the the Cowboys at home since 2008. Texas has lost five in a row against Oklahoma State at home.

The four-game losing streak against Oklahoma State and avenging the last home loss versus LSU is on the Longhorns' plate. As the No. 12 team in the nation, Texas holds a 61.4% chance of winning the game, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. The Longhorns are a 6.5-point favorite to beat the Cowboys in DKR.

If stats are any indication, this game will be a high-scoring shootout, powered by two gun-slinging quarterbacks. Oklahoma State has the NCAA's leading rusher, Chuba Hubbard, and the nation's leading receiver, Tylan Wallace – all while putting up 49.3 points per game. Conversely, Texas is led by Heisman candidate Sam Ehlinger, who is having a record-breaking season in his own right.

Texas and Oklahoma State's quarterbacks will likely battle in a gun-slinging game that features two former Texas AP High School Football Players of the Year. Ehlinger took the honor in 2015 while Sanders won the award in 2017.

“I haven’t watched a whole lot of film on him, but from what I’ve seen on TV, like when we’re just in the hotel and they were playing a few weeks ago, (he’s) extremely explosive, athletic, fast guy,” Ehlinger said of his counterpart, Sanders. “He’s a great quarterback from what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard.”

3 key Longhorns likely to play against Oklahoma State

Ehlinger meets Sanders in battle of Texas-bred quarterbacks

UT will also have three key returning players who each missed all or part of last week's win against Rice: senior wide receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring), senior center Zach Shackelford (foot) and sophomore linebacker Joseph Ossai (shoulder).

Texas and Oklahoma State will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 21 and the game will be aired on KVUE. Even though the game is sold out, here are some places around town that will be airing KVUE at its watch parties.

