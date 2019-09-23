AUSTIN, Texas — Texas ended its four-game losing streak against Oklahoma State last week, winning 36-30, but not without taking some injuries to a few players.

The defensive back group took a big hit from injuries against the Cowboys.

For starters, sophomore defensive back Caden Sterns was sidelined midway through the game with an apparent leg injury. Texas officials announced Monday that Sterns would be out for four weeks due to a knee ligament sprain.

Junior defensive back Josh Thompson broke his foot, according to UT officials. Thompson is expected to miss an "undetermined significant amount of time."

Sophomore defensive back Jalen Green dislocated his shoulder in the Oklahoma State matchup, UT said. Green is expected to be out for four weeks, as well.

Finally, Texas officials told KVUE that freshman linebacker Marcus Tillman Jr. has been declared out for the season with a third-degree MCL sprain.

These injuries come as Texas has already been battling a banged-up running back group, including time missed this season already from Jordan Whittington and Daniel Young, forcing converted quarterback Roschon Johnson to step into a new role in the backfield. UT announced on Sept. 2 that Whittington would miss four-to-six weeks after having surgery to repair a torn adductor.

Texas is also waiting for the resurgence of senior wide receiver Collin Johnson, who has missed the past two games with a nagging hamstring injury. UT has not updated Johnson's status since being ruled out for the Oklahoma State game.

Texas has a bye week before hitting the road to face West Virginia in Morgantown on Oct. 5.

