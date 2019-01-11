AUSTIN, Texas — Editors Note: The attached video is from a similar story.

University of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger took time out of the Longhorns' bye week to spread joy around Dell Children's Medical Center.

Ehlinger passed out "Toy Jars" filled with treats to the patients. In a video posted to the Texas Football Facebook page, Ehlinger said they were encouraging the patients to "never ever give up," and put happiness in their lives.

Ehlinger said the highlight of his day is seeing the smiles on the kids' faces when they get the gifts. He said the kids know what UT is and they truly enjoy the visits, and that means the world to him.

The Longhorns play next on Nov. 9 against Kansas State at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

