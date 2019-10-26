AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas students are calling for change on campus.

Groups of students posted signs outside administrative offices at the UT Tower on Friday as part of a sit-in protest.

Students recently heard about two professors who were found guilty of sexual misconduct who are still teaching undergraduate students.

They want administrators to do more to protect students.

"We love this university very, very much," said UT student Alyssa Ashcraft. "We care about it. We care about our peers and we know the administration cares about students, but it's time they start listening to our requests on this matter."

The students say they want to see administrators release reports every semester about staff members who have been found guilty of sexual misconduct.

They want the university to hire more advocates to help students who may be victims of harassment or misconduct.

