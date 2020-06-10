x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Vote Texas

Early voting in Austin and Texas: Everything you need to know

Early voting in Texas starts Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30.

TEXAS, USA — Now that the deadline has passed for voters in Austin and Texas to register to vote, the next date to look forward to in the 2020 November election is early voting.

In Texas, registered and eligible voters can vote early starting on Oct. 13 through Oct. 30. Not sure if you're registered to vote? You can check to see if you are registered online here.

During early voting, polling place hours vary at each location. All of the early voting locations can be found on the Vote Texas website

RELATED: November voter guide: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas

KVUE has put together a voter guide, which covers everything you need to know about the 2020 election, including what will be on your ballot. 

Election Day is Nov. 3, and polls everywhere for in-person voting will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. As long as you are in line before 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

WATCH: Voting in Texas: What form of ID do you need to vote?

Once the polls close on Nov. 3, KVUE will keep track of the 2020 election results here. Mail-in ballots that are postmarked before Nov. 3 can be received by local elections offices by 5 p.m. the day after Election Day, so mail-in ballots in Texas are expected to take longer to tally.  

Be sure to download KVUE's app to get updates as they come in: kvue.com/app. Also be sure to follow KVUE on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Should Texas bars reopen? Here's what the COVID-19 stats suggest

Why one teacher won't go back to the classroom as Austin ISD reopens campuses

UT Austin employee charged with five counts of child pornography

ACL Fest 2020 releases lineup for virtual festival on Oct. 9-11