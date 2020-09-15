ACL Fest 2020 will be virtual, report states

The announcement was made during a livestream event on Tuesday for HAAM Day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hope for a 2020 Austin City Limits Music Festival just got a little brighter.

During a livestream event on Tuesday morning for HAAM Day (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians), a spokesperson for C3 Presents announced that the company is working on a virtual festival.

According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Emmett Beliveau of C3 said to keep an eye on the ACL website for the latest news. But as of 11 a.m., nothing regarding a virtual event has been posted.

This wouldn't be the first virtual festival C3 has helped produce. A virtual version of Lollapalooza took place July 30 through Aug. 2, featuring streamed performances by Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, Alabama Shakes and even Austin's own Gary Clark Jr.

As far as digital ACL 2020, no artists have been announced.

The annual music festival takes place two weekends in October, drawing hundreds of thousands to Zilker Park every year.

ACL Weekend 1 in photos 1/100

2/100

3/100

4/100

5/100

6/100

7/100

8/100

9/100

10/100

11/100

12/100

13/100

14/100

15/100

16/100

17/100

18/100

19/100

20/100

21/100

22/100

23/100

24/100

25/100

26/100

27/100

28/100

29/100

30/100

31/100

32/100

33/100

34/100

35/100

36/100

37/100

38/100

39/100

40/100

41/100

42/100

43/100

44/100

45/100

46/100

47/100

48/100

49/100

50/100

51/100

52/100

53/100

54/100

55/100

56/100

57/100

58/100

59/100

60/100

61/100

62/100

63/100

64/100

65/100

66/100

67/100

68/100

69/100

70/100

71/100

72/100

73/100

74/100

75/100

76/100

77/100

78/100

79/100

80/100

81/100

82/100

83/100

84/100

85/100

86/100

87/100

88/100

89/100

90/100

91/100

92/100

93/100

94/100

95/100

96/100

97/100

98/100

99/100

100/100 1 / 100

A statement on the ACL site announcing this year's cancellation reads:

"Austin City Limits Music Festival will no longer take place in 2020. We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution. The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority.

"We will return to Zilker Park on October 1-3 and October 8-10, 2021 to celebrate our 20th Anniversary.

"ACL Fest has always been rooted in tradition, our common love of live music, and our community. This includes supporting Austin Parks Foundation for the past 15 years to improve parks and green spaces across the city. Take this time to maintain your personal health and wellness by visiting www.austinparks.org to learn how you can safely enjoy and support parks in our area, and please continue to follow the advice of local officials, look out for each other, and stay safe."