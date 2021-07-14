House speaker Dade Phelan asks Democrats who broke quorum to return their daily per diems

Under the Texas Constitution, constitutional per diems must be paid to each member for every day during a special session, even if the member is absent.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan released a statement asking Texas Democrats currently in Washington to return their daily legislative per diem of $221.

Under the Texas Constitution, constitutional per diems must be paid to each member for every day during a special session, even if the member is absent.

"While these Texas Democrats collect taxpayer money as they ride on private jets to meet with the Washington elite, those who remain in the chamber await their return to begin work on providing our retired teachers a 13th check, protecting our foster kids, and providing taxpayer relief," said Phelan.

Texas Democrats left the Lone Star State on Monday to deny the GOP majority a quorum to pass bills.

Phelan is requesting that all members who are "intentionally absent for the purpose of preventing the House from conducting business during the special session" return their per diems to the State Treasury immediately.

Texas Senate Republicans are still moving forward with the plan to pass the voter-integrity bills. Elections bill SB1 passed in Texas Senate by 18-4 vote on Tuesday.

The Texas House Democrats are currently in Washington, urging Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation they say would stop GOP-led efforts to restrict voting in Texas and nationwide.