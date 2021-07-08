As House Democrats are sent for, Texas Senate to vote on election bill

The day after lawmakers fled to stall the legislation, the Senate is set to vote.

AUSTIN, Texas — The day after democratic lawmakers fled to stall the election reform legislation, the Texas Senate is set to vote on its version of the bill.

Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives fled to Washington, D.C., in an attempt to halt GOP-backed election reform legislation, House Bill 3.

On Tuesday, one day after the House Democrats left, breaking quorum, the Texas Senate is set to vote on Senate Bill 1. Like HB 3, SB 1 would amend the state's election code to clamp down voting-by-mail rules and limit initiatives Harris County took in 2020 to widen access to voting.

Republicans in the Senate are also introducing new proposals to include a monthly review of Texas' voter rolls in order to identify any possible non-citizens, according to the Texas Tribune.

Both bills would increase protections for partisan poll watchers and add new ID requirements for voting by mail that were added to the regular session's Senate Bill 7.

If passed, partisan poll watchers would be granted "free movement" at polling places, except for at a voting station when a voter is filling out their ballot. It would also be a criminal offense to obstruct a poll watcher's view or distance them in a way that would make observation impossible.

Voters would be required to provide their driver's license number or the last four digits of their social security number on applications for voting by mail ballots.

Both SB 1 and HB 3 would outlaw drive-thru voting and require voting to happen inside a building. They also would ban 24-hour voting and ban the distribution of unsolicited mail-in ballot applications.

On July 13, the Texas House voted to send for the more than 50 Democrats, arresting them if necessary.

If the Texas House reaches quorum and HB 3 passes, it would require judges to inform someone if a conviction prohibits them from voting.