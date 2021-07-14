Company behind South Terminal at Austin's airport surprised to learn it's closing

To prepare for the new Midfield Concourse, the South Terminal at Austin's airport will have to close and be removed within the next two years, according to a memo.

AUSTIN, Texas — When the media learned that the Austin airport has decided to close down the South Terminal, the company that owns the terminal was surprised by the news. Now, a source with the company tells KVUE they are exploring options to preserve the 40-year lease agreement with the City.

To prepare for the new Midfield Concourse, the South Terminal at Austin's airport will have to close and be removed within the next two years, according to a memo Airport CEO Jacqueline Yaft wrote to Austin city leaders.

"It is imperative that the South Terminal Facility be removed in a timely manner so that the development of the Midfield Concourse B can be completed in a timeframe to match the forecasted growth of the airlines at AUS," Yaft wrote.

But the City does not own or operate the South Terminal, so it will have to negotiate "a fair and amicable result" to regain the facility, Yaft wrote. The terminal is currently owned and managed by an outside entity, known as Highstar Capital/LoneStar Airport Holdings.

A source familiar with Lonestar Holdings told KVUE that the company was surprised by Tuesday's announcement and is exploring all options to preserve the company’s rights under their 40-year lease agreement with the City.

Yaft wrote a letter to Highstar "notifying them of the City's intent to acquire the South Terminal leasehold interest," according to the memo. Aviation staff also plans to brief council offices on the plan in the next few weeks.

All airlines currently operating out of the South Terminal will continue service with no interruptions at the Barbara Jordan Terminal, according to the memo.

Allegiant Airlines, which operates out of the South Terminal, made a $75 million investment into making the airport a base for their operations in April. The investment was expected to create 90 full-time jobs, and three of Allegiant's Airbus A320 aircrafts are now being stored at the airport for longer periods of time.

The airport will work with LoneStar to coordinate mobilization opportunities for with businesses operating out of the terminal to at Austin-Bergstrom regarding employees, service providers, concessionaires and vendors, according to the memo.

Ultra-low-cost carriers, like Allegiant, will "have the potential to increase their capacity and operations at the Barbara Jordan Terminal and future Midfield Concourse B."