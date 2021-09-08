Some Texas Democrats returning to Austin during second special session

Meanwhile, on the third day of the Texas Legislature's second special session, the State Senate passed its first bills.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Texas House Democrats are returning to Texas on the third day of the Legislature’s second special session. This comes after a judge signed an order blocking the arrest of quorum-busting House Democrats.

Rep. James Talarico, who represents Round Rock, returned to Texas on Aug. 9. Ninety-five lawmakers were present at the State Capitol Monday night. If five more arrive, the State House would meet quorum and be able to conduct business.

I’m home!



Our quorum break shined a national spotlight on the TX voter suppression bill and pushed Congress closer to passing a federal voting rights act to override it. I’m confident they will.



Now I’m back to clean up Greg Abbott’s latest messes from COVID to ERCOT. #txlege pic.twitter.com/9BBQOxbziz — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) August 9, 2021

A tweet from Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos indicated that Rep. Mary Gonzalez and Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso were also in attendance.

As of 6:15 p.m., a Call of the House was in place and the doors were locked, with members having to get permission slips to leave when the day is adjourned. The doors were not locked to members coming in. By 6:35 p.m., the day was adjourned until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Texas State Senate passed its first bills of the second session. Many bills similar to those below were passed by the Senate during the first special session.

Senate Bill 3: Changes civic curriculum and bans principals associated with Critical Race Theory

Senate Bill 6: Bail reform

Senate Bill 7: Related to a 13th check for retired teachers

Senate Bill 8: Property tax relief

Senate Bill 12: Property tax relief

Senate Bill 13: Pushes back the date of 2022 Primary Election due to redistricting