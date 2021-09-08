LIVE: Austin ISD Board of Trustees calls special meeting Monday

AISD is strongly encouraging everyone wear a mask inside and is offering a virtual learning option for students in grades K-6.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting Monday at 5 p.m. The school district will provide a COVID-19 update and discuss COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the meeting's agenda.

This comes as hospitalizations and ICU patients in Austin are reaching levels not seen since January. There are 647 COVID-19 patients in Austin-area hospitals, the most since Jan. 22, and 218 patients in ICUs, the most since Jan. 20.

AISD has said it is strongly encouraging students, staff and visitors to wear a mask indoors and around others not in their household. It is also offering a virtual learning option for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The school district said it would update families on virtual learning on Monday.

In his most recent executive order, Gov. Greg Abbott restated that no government entity, including school districts, can require people to wear masks. “Failure to comply” with the order can result in a fine of up to $1,000.

Earlier on Monday, Dallas ISD said it will “temporarily” require masks at its schools, defying Abbott's order. The city is also facing an increase in hospitalizations.

Houston ISD is considering requiring masks as well. The district’s Board of Education is set to vote on the measure this week.

The first day of school for AISD is Tuesday, Aug. 17.