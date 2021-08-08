Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Monday, Aug. 9.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 78, and an average of 437 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 418. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 92,361 cases have been reported and at least 903 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 1,763 active cases and 44 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 21,547 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 277 people have died. At least 19,507 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 200 new cases, and 4% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 44,994 cases have been reported in the county and at least 497 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

6:30 a.m. – The LBJ Presidential Library is once again closed because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Travis County. If you purchased a ticket to visit the library in the days ahead, check your email – leaders at the library said they will email you more details.

6 a.m. – Austin ISD is calling a special board meeting to talk about COVID-19 data and how everyone can safely return to the classroom. This comes after the district announced it is going against guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

AISD recently said it will notify parents about positive cases of COVD-19 on campuses and it will conduct contact tracing. AISD also said families should keep sick children at home, countering the TEA's message that parents don't have to keep kids at home if they come into close contact with an infected student.