Austin City Council to discuss possible Austin Energy rate hike, affordable housing efforts and more

The Austin City Council has a stacked agenda for Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is set to meet Thursday to discuss a wide variety of issues, including settlements for the City of Austin, a possible Austin Energy rate hike, ongoing efforts to build affordable housing and tenants' rights.

The council will discuss settling with the family of Landon Nobles, a 24-year-old man shot and killed by Austin Police Department officers on Sixth Street five years ago. The family sued, claiming officers used excessive force.

In September, a federal judge ordered the City to pay the family just over $8 million.

Austin Energy rate hikes are also on the council's agenda Thursday.

There are two options on the table. One would require customers to pay $20 more per month for a year, while the other would require $15 more a month over a three-year period. If passed, the increase would go into effect next month.

There will also be an update Thursday about the project at the old Austin American-Statesman building on South Congress Avenue. The council will continue discussion about rezoning the area to accommodate affordable housing.

In previous discussions, the council has been at odds about how many units the new complex will set aside for low-income residents.

And as the council discusses more affordable housing, it will also discuss items related to tenants' rights.

One item would create a tenants' rights assistance program. The other would codify tenants' rights to organize without fear of retaliation from landlords.

KVUE spoke to people on both sides of the issue earlier this week. Supporters say the codification will weed out landlords who take advantage of renters, while the opposition says it will just cause confusion.

