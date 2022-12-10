Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

Our first strong cold front of the season is expected to bring big changes to Central Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella.

Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.

Conditions are expected to remain warm and rain-free over the weekend with afternoon highs staying above average in the lower-90s. However, the first true fall cold front is expected to arrive late Sunday night into Monday, and it'll bring quite the change to our forecast.

Recent forecast model runs show the front approaching Central Texas late Sunday but possibly not passing through the region until Monday. This will spark up the potential for scattered showers and storms as early as Sunday evening. Naturally, this could be of concern for any late Sunday afternoon or evening performances during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits (ACL) Festival.

We'll have to iron out the specific details regarding the timeline as we near closer to the weekend, but here are the latest forecast impacts we're expecting.

Rain chances

Drought conditions have continued to worsen over the past several weeks due to the lack of significant rain events across the state. This cold front is forecasted to bring our best rain chances in over a month! Our current forecast calls for a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms late Sunday and even higher rain chances on Monday as the cold front continues to push south.

The most recent rainfall projections estimate the potential of one to two inches of rainfall with isolated higher totals possible over the next seven days.

Dip in temperatures

Are you ready for it to feel like fall? Then you're in luck! Cloud coverage, rain and cooler air behind the front is expected to drop our temperatures drastically for the beginning of next week. We'll see afternoon highs drop into the upper 70s on Monday and possibly the lower to mid-70s on Tuesday.

The KVUE Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast closely over the coming days and provide updates on air and online. In the meantime, here is a look at your extended forecast: