Judge reduces $67 million award in fatal shooting of Landon Nobles by APD

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge slashed a record-high award the City of Austin was set to pay the family of a man who was killed by Austin police in 2017.

According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Stateman, the judge cut the amount in the case from $67 million to just over $8 million.

That decision was made in the case of Landon Nobles, who was shot and killed by APD officers back in May 2017 along Sixth Street. At that time, witnesses said Nobles didn't have a gun and was not a threat to officers.

This past December, a jury recommended that the City and the officers pay Nobles' family $67 million. But on Wednesday night, a federal judge ordered the reduction to $8 million.

The family's attorney told the Statesman he "was not thrilled about the drastic reduction," but that the case's takeaway remained clear.

"The price of police misconduct has ratcheted up," Attorney Skip Davis told the Statesman.

