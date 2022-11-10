Skeletal remains found in Williamson County

Williamson County investigators are working with other agencies in the surrounding areas to identify the individual. Cause of death is unknown at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Skeletal remains were found in a field off of Mopac and north of Toll Road 45 on Tuesday.

On Oct. 11 at around 6 p.m., a person working in the field off of north Toll Road 45 and Mopac found the remains. Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that the remains are human, according to a press release.

Williamson County Investigations Commander John Foster said that, "There were no apparent signs of criminal activity, but that the remains have been there for an extended period of time."

Detectives within Foster's unit will be working in the area on Wednesday to process the scene. Residents and community members are encouraged to avoid the area to allow investigators to work.

The remains have ben transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office to be further processed. Investigators are working with other agencies in the surrounding areas to identify the individual.

Cause of death for the individual is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.