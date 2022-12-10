Local youth football team says decal company took hundreds and didn't deliver, and they're not alone

The nonprofit youth football team Unity Select Sports hopes they can fundraise to get enough money to replace the decals they never received.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock youth football coach said H-Town Decals took their money and did not deliver the product, and he's not alone.

In football, lessons come in many ways.

"Linebackers, read and react, read and react," said President of Unity Select Sport Dee Bradfield.

Coach Bradfield's latest lesson to his team, Unity Select Sports, is don't let anyone take what's yours.

Bradfield paid $700 for 200 helmet decals, which he said sounded like a great deal.

"I thought we had a real good connection," said Bradfield.

Bradfield said he had ordered helmet decals from H-Town Decals for five years, but this time he was "ghosted."

"I liked the mockup, sent in the money and he ghosts," said Bradfield. "I called, emailed, texted, messaged on Facebook and nothing – just disappeared."

He said Jonathan Castillo, the owner of H-Town decals in Houston, promised to have them delivered within two weeks. That was in June.

"I contacted him on Aug. 15 and said, 'Hey, Jonathan, we got one week to my first game,'" said Bradfield.

In text messages, you can see Castillo was responding at one point, but he gave excuses. When Bradfield asked for his $700 refund, he said Castillo gave more excuses.

"'I can't give you a refund because I don't have the money.' But you had the money when I sent it to you," said Bradfield.

After researching and talking to other coaches, Bradfield discovered he wasn't alone.

"They're telling me, 'Oh, he got me for $400,'" said Bradfield. "'Oh, he got me for $4,000,' or, 'He got me for $600.' I'm like, 'Oh, so he's a career scammer.' He has been doing this for a minute."

The owner of the Waco Tornadoes arena football team, Eddie Daniels, was another victim Bradfield contacted.

"I've never seen somebody proud to admit that they got somebody for their money and there was nothing that they could do about it," said Bradfield.

Daniels' situation is very similar. He worked with H-Town decals before and paid $162. But before H-Town Decals blocked him, he gave him a piece of his mind.

"It was like he was toying with me the whole time to text," said Daniels.

In messages, Castillo tells Daniels to shove his small order, he can't be touched and to screenshot and post the message.

"I was floored," said Daniels. "I was shocked."

KVUE called, texted and emailed the Castillo multiple times. He did not answer.

On Google, H-town decals had a 2.6-star rating as of Wednesday evening, with all reviews over the past two years rating the company a one and calling it a scam.

The company's last post on social media on Oct. 10 said the company is down to a one-week turnaround and accepting orders. That and similar messages were posted regularly over the past few months.

"I can't comment because he has me blocked," said Bradfield. "That hurts every time I see his post."

Both men said in years prior, they paid through PayPal, but this last time they used Cash App or Venmo.

"When it comes to Cash App, the only issue is that when you send that money, you cannot get it back because it's not insured or protected," said Daniels.

"We are a nonprofit, so we don't make money," said Bradfield. "We got to make money off of concessions."

So, for now, some kids will have decals while others don't.

"I really want to make awareness of this so it doesn't happen to other youth organizations because it shouldn't happen to kids," said Bradfield.

KVUE contacted at least five other coaches who said they were also duped. The group believes there are more in their situation.

Experts said using apps like Venmo and Cash App when purchasing items is a bad idea. You don't get your money back unless the person agrees to give you a refund.

Experts said to fund your purchase with a credit card because you have a better chance of getting the payment reversed.

They also suggest using PayPal because it offers consumer protection.

