Austin Energy customers could see $20 increase on bills

Austin Energy officials said that their agency and many other power providers have experienced higher costs in transporting power through the ERCOT system.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy customers could soon see their monthly bills go up.

The energy agency proposed increased "pass-through" charges that could cost the average residential customer an extra $20 per month. That's a 24% increase. This is different from the base rate customers pay.

The pass-through rate goes toward things like purchases from the ERCOT wholesale energy market, transmission costs and community benefit programs.

Austin Energy officials said that their agency and many other power providers have experienced higher costs in transporting power through the ERCOT system. The energy provider said the continued growth in the area has led to a rise in transmission costs as energy generation sources move farther away.

They're also dealing with the highest natural gas costs they've seen since 2008. The proposed changes now head to the Austin City Council, where the new rates could be approved next week.

If approved by the council, the new rates will take effect on Nov. 1.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube