Gov. Greg Abbott appoints Office of Public Utility Counsel Chief Executive Lori Cobos to the PUC

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Lori Cobos to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire on September 1, 2021.

The PUC regulates Texas's electric, telecommunication, water and sewer utilities – including the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) – and implements respective legislation. It also offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

"Throughout her career, Lori has gleaned valuable experience in the power and utility industries, and her most recent leadership role at OPUC makes her a perfect choice for the Public Utility Commission," said Abbott.

Cobos has over 17 years of broad experience in the Texas electric power industry in both the public and private sectors. She has served as the Chief Executive and Public Counsel for the Office of Public Utility Counsel (OPUC) since April 2019. Cobos was appointed to this position by Abbott.

She has also served in several senior-level positions at the PUC, including serving as an advisor for two PUC Commissioners, assistant counsel to the PUC Executive Director, and senior policy analyst in the PUC’s policy development division, and served as in-house counsel at ERCOT.