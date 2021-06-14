Power producer outages, high temps lead ERCOT to ask Texans to conserve electricity

Temperatures that are sustained at what ERCOT defines as above-normal levels or are extremely high during the summer months could create problems for the grid.

Texans are being asked to reduce their electric use as much as possible for the rest of the week. Electric demand was predicted to outpace supply Monday afternoon as temperatures soar into the triple digits throughout the state, data from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas shows.

While there was enough supply to meet demand Monday morning, ERCOT's daily outlook showed that demand could outmatch supply by the afternoon. The conservation request is expected to last through Friday, June 18.

How to conserve energy

Under the conservation alert, ERCOT is asking residential consumers to:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher

Close drapes and blinds

Turn off and unplug nonessential devices like lights, pool pumps, etc.

Avoid using larger appliances like ovens, dryers or washing machines

Businesses are also being asked to minimize their lighting and use of electric equipment, and large consumers should shut down or reduce non-essential production, according to ERCOT.

ERCOT added that every degree of cooling Texans use increases their energy use by 6 to 8%.

Those with critical medical needs should get in touch with their local electricity provider to create a plan in case controlled outages are put in place.

Could Texas experience power outages?

Monday's peak load could exceed 73,000 MW, ERCOT officials said, which would be above the previous June record of 69,123 MW set back in 2018. Demand already reached above that by 2 p.m. Monday when it was at about 69,360 MW.

When demand is higher than electric supply, ERCOT will begin its emergency operations to protect the grid from an uncontrolled outage. The council's emergency operations has three different levels and begins when reserves drop below 2,300 megawatts and aren't expected to recover within 30 minutes. Level 2 begins when those reserves go below 1,750 MW, and Level 3 starts when that number hits 1,375.

If reserves drop below 1,000 MW and aren't expected to go back up in the next 30 minutes, ERCOT then institutes controlled outages as a last resort, much like what Texans experienced in February and years prior.

A megawatt is enough energy to power about 200 Texas homes during peak demand, according to ERCOT.

Operating reserves were hovering around 2,800 MW at about 2 p.m. Monday. To check live demand and supply conditions on the grid, click here.

What triggered the tight grid conditions in Texas?

Temperatures that are sustained at what ERCOT defines as above-normal levels or are extremely high during the summer months can create problems if power generators experience outages or low power generation.

That's what was happening across the state Monday, ERCOT officials said, as a number of forced generation outages reduced the power supply at the same time that record electric use was expected this month with high temperatures across the state.

Power generators that create about 11,000 MW were on forced outages due to repairs Monday, according to officials. About 8,000 MW of that is thermal while the rest is intermittent resources. ERCOT typically predicts the grid will have about 3,600 MW of thermal outages on hot summer days, a news release explained.

“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service,” said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. “This is unusual for this early in the summer season.”

At the same time, the state was experiencing some of those higher-than-normal temperatures.

ERCOT defines above-normal as 104 degrees in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, and 98 degrees in Houston. Extreme temperatures would be 106 degrees in Dallas, 105 in Austin or San Antonio and 100 degrees in Houston.

Much of North Texas was under a heat advisory Monday as heat index values were expected to hit up to 107 degrees, though actual temperatures will likely remain in the upper 90s. The heat index hit 109 degrees at Dallas Love Field around noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures at Austin's Camp Mabry were 95 degrees around noon, with a heat index of 103 degrees, per the NWS. Houston's Hobby Airport was at 95 degrees as well, though the heat index was 97 degrees.

Power generators expect the number of outages to go down as the week continues, and wind output is expected to increase as well. It was about 1,500 MW lower Monday than what is normally available during peak conditions, per ERCOT.

The council predicted back in March that it would be able to meet summer demand following the deadly winter storm in February that left millions without power for extended periods of time as the electric grid was overwhelmed.