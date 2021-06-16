Austin Pets Alive! issues urgent request for fosters to save 20 dogs

The dogs all face euthanasia if they cannot find foster homes over the next 48 hours, APA! said.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday afternoon, Austin Pets Alive! sent out an urgent request to help save 20 dogs at a nearby shelter who face euthanasia if they cannot find foster homes over the next 48 hours.

The dogs all need a place to stay as they recover from distemper, a contagious disease of dogs, coyotes, raccoons and other wildlife.

APA! said the staff at the Bastrop County Animal Shelter reached out for emergency help as they face an outbreak of distemper at the shelter. All the shelter’s kennels are full, and pets inside face euthanasia to make room for incoming pets.

"We are seeking immediate foster homes to care for 20 dogs who have tested positive and are carriers of distemper. They need to be in homes with no other dogs or ferrets or with fully vaccinated adult dogs who have healthy immune systems," said APA! CEO and President Dr. Ellen Jefferson.

PHOTOS: Dogs need urgent fosters 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Distemper causes fever, lethargy, anorexia and a respiratory illness, APA! said. The virus is spread in respiratory secretions and urine of infected animals. It can be prevented with routine vaccinations and does not infect domestic cats, people, pocket pets (like hamsters or sugar gliders) or birds.

“To save these dogs, we need your help now more than ever,” Jefferson shared. “All of these dogs imminently face euthanasia unless people like you open your hearts and homes to save them.”

Anyone who can foster any of these dogs within the next 24 to 48 hours is asked to email foster@austinpetsalive.org to have someone respond right away.