On Sunday, hundreds gathered at San Gabriel Park for the Rotary Club of Georgetown's third annual "Field of Honor" event, dedicated to the military and first responders.

Over 1,500 American flags flew in the wind, each representing a veteran, someone currently serving in the military or a first responder.

John Hevey said this is his second year attending the event and his father, a Korean War veteran, is represented by one of the flags, which has his name on it.

“It is very special," Hevey said. "He can’t be here but my brothers and mother can see this from the photos I shared with them.”



There were also displays of military tanks and ambulances for children to play with and learn about.

During the opening ceremony, the military performed a flyover and multiple tributes were performed.

"It is a really fantastic presentation they do. For a small town, it was a big presentation," Hevey said.

The Field of Honor will be holding events every day until Sunday, Nov. 17.

