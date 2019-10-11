AUSTIN, Texas — The postseason has arrived for high school football teams across the state of Texas, and Central Texas is set to host a slew of first-round games next week.

The 6A Division I slate features Lake Travis at home against Smithson Valley and Stony Point at home against Cypress Ranch.

In 6A Division II, Vandegrift opens with Cypress at Monroe Memorial Stadium, while Westlake and Cibolo Steele square off in a matchup of powerhouses.

All games will be played on Friday, Nov. 15, unless otherwise noted.

Class 6A Division I

Lake Travis vs. Smithson Valley, 7:30 p.m - Cavalier Stadium

Hays vs. Converse Judson, 7:30 p.m. - Rutledge Stadium (San Antonio)

Stony Point vs. Cypress Ranch, 7 p.m. - Kelly Reeves Stadium

Cedar Ridge vs. Cypress Woods, 7 p.m. - Berry Center (Houston)

Class 6A Division II

Vandegrift vs. Cypress Bridgeland, 7 p.m - Monroe Memorial Stadium

Vista Ridge vs. Tomball Memorial, 7 p.m. - Gupton Stadium

Bowie vs. Schertz Clemens, 7:30 p.m. - Lehnhoff Stadium (Schertz)

Westlake vs. Cibolo Steele, 7:30 p.m. - Chaparral Stadium

Class 5A Division I

McCallum vs. Cedar Park, 7 p.m. Thursday - Gupton Stadium

Georgetown vs. LBJ, 7:30 p.m. - Nelson Field

Manor vs. Dripping Springs, 7:30 p.m. - Tiger Stadium

Hutto (8-1) vs. Seguin (5-5), 7:30 p.m. - Hutto Memorial Stadium

Class 5A Division II

East View vs. Kerrville Tivy 7:30 p.m. - Antler Stadium (Kerrville)

Glenn vs. Boerne Champion, 7 p.m. - Boerne High School

Lockhart vs. Weiss, 7 p.m. - The Pfield

Class 4A Division I

Liberty Hill vs. West Columbia, 7:30 p.m. - Waller

Lampasas vs. Brazosport, 7:30 p.m. - Bob Shelton Stadium

Class 4A Division II

Giddings vs. Houston Kashmere, 7:30 p.m. on Thursday - Buffalo Stadium (Giddings)

Wimberley vs. Poteet, 7:30p.m. - Edgewood Veterans Memorial Stadium (San Antonio)

Smithville vs. Sweeny, 7:30 p.m. - T.J. Mills Stadium (Sealy)

La Grange vs. La Marque, 7:30 p.m. on Thursday - Rhodes Stadium (Katy)

Class 2A Division I

Thorndale vs. Center Point, 7 p.m. - Yellowjacket Stadium

Thrall vs. Mason, 7 p.m. Thursday - Mustang Stadium

TAPPS Division II

Regents vs. Fort Bend Christian - 7 p.m. - Regents HS

For printable brackets, click the links below.

RELATED:

WATCH: KVUE Friday Football Fever – Nov. 8

KVUE's Game of the Week: Brenham Cubs vs. Weiss Wolves

VOTE: KVUE's Big Save of the Week – Nov. 8

Here's the winner of KVUE's Big Save of the Week – Nov. 1