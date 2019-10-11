AUSTIN, Texas — The postseason has arrived for high school football teams across the state of Texas, and Central Texas is set to host a slew of first-round games next week.
The 6A Division I slate features Lake Travis at home against Smithson Valley and Stony Point at home against Cypress Ranch.
In 6A Division II, Vandegrift opens with Cypress at Monroe Memorial Stadium, while Westlake and Cibolo Steele square off in a matchup of powerhouses.
All games will be played on Friday, Nov. 15, unless otherwise noted.
Class 6A Division I
- Lake Travis vs. Smithson Valley, 7:30 p.m - Cavalier Stadium
- Hays vs. Converse Judson, 7:30 p.m. - Rutledge Stadium (San Antonio)
- Stony Point vs. Cypress Ranch, 7 p.m. - Kelly Reeves Stadium
- Cedar Ridge vs. Cypress Woods, 7 p.m. - Berry Center (Houston)
Class 6A Division II
- Vandegrift vs. Cypress Bridgeland, 7 p.m - Monroe Memorial Stadium
- Vista Ridge vs. Tomball Memorial, 7 p.m. - Gupton Stadium
- Bowie vs. Schertz Clemens, 7:30 p.m. - Lehnhoff Stadium (Schertz)
- Westlake vs. Cibolo Steele, 7:30 p.m. - Chaparral Stadium
Class 5A Division I
- McCallum vs. Cedar Park, 7 p.m. Thursday - Gupton Stadium
- Georgetown vs. LBJ, 7:30 p.m. - Nelson Field
- Manor vs. Dripping Springs, 7:30 p.m. - Tiger Stadium
- Hutto (8-1) vs. Seguin (5-5), 7:30 p.m. - Hutto Memorial Stadium
Class 5A Division II
- East View vs. Kerrville Tivy 7:30 p.m. - Antler Stadium (Kerrville)
- Glenn vs. Boerne Champion, 7 p.m. - Boerne High School
- Lockhart vs. Weiss, 7 p.m. - The Pfield
Class 4A Division I
- Liberty Hill vs. West Columbia, 7:30 p.m. - Waller
- Lampasas vs. Brazosport, 7:30 p.m. - Bob Shelton Stadium
Class 4A Division II
- Giddings vs. Houston Kashmere, 7:30 p.m. on Thursday - Buffalo Stadium (Giddings)
- Wimberley vs. Poteet, 7:30p.m. - Edgewood Veterans Memorial Stadium (San Antonio)
- Smithville vs. Sweeny, 7:30 p.m. - T.J. Mills Stadium (Sealy)
- La Grange vs. La Marque, 7:30 p.m. on Thursday - Rhodes Stadium (Katy)
Class 2A Division I
- Thorndale vs. Center Point, 7 p.m. - Yellowjacket Stadium
- Thrall vs. Mason, 7 p.m. Thursday - Mustang Stadium
TAPPS Division II
- Regents vs. Fort Bend Christian - 7 p.m. - Regents HS
For printable brackets, click the links below.
- 6A Division I
- 6A Division II
- 5A Division I
- 5A Division II
- 4A Division 1
- 4A Division II
- 3A Division I
- 3A Division II
- 2A Division I
- 2A Division II
- 1A Division I
- 1A Division II
