With Veterans Day just around the corner, here are some deals Austin-area veterans can take advantage of on Monday!

Hopdoddy Burger Bar will be honoring veterans this Monday by offering veterans and active military members will get a free "Classic Burger with Cheese" just by showing their military ID or proof of service. This offer will be available at all Hopdoddy locations.

All veterans and active members of the U.S. military will be able to choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu, which includes a 6-ounce sirloin steak with two sides and a drink. This offer will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday with proof of service.

On Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., veterans can take advantage of free admission to the LBJ Presidential Library.

Hula Hut-Austin is offering a free meal for veterans on Monday, according to one of its Instagram posts.

The Moviehouse and Eatery is offering a free movie to all veterans and active military this Monday. To take advantage of this deal, you just have to show an active or retired military ID, DD 214 or government-issued ID with a veteran designation on it.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is honoring veterans this Sunday by waiving entrance fees for all visitors, not just veterans, at Texas State Parks.

Black's Barbecue is offering a free meal on Monday to all veterans and active military members at all four of it's locations, according to a post from its Twitter account.

QuikTrip is showing its appreciation towards veterans by offering free self-serve coffee to any active or former military members who show a military ID at checkout.

For a more complete list of Veterans Day deals, check out Military Benefits' website.

