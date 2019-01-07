AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is from May 3, 2018.

A lawsuit has been filed by Austin restaurant Matt's El Rancho against a Fort Worth restaurant called Horseshoe Hill Cafe for allegedly using the name "Bob Armstrong Dip" for a cheese dip appetizer that Matt's El Rancho owns the rights to.

The lawsuit goes into detail on how Matt's El Rancho's "Bob Armstrong Dip" has been considered a signature appetizer since November 1986. According to the lawsuit, the appetizer is widely reported in books, news articles and television segments.

The lawsuit said counsel for Matt's El Rancho spoke with the defendant on the phone on March 15, 2018, regarding a cease-and-desist letter sent to the restaurant calling for the removal of the appetizer.

During the phone call, the defendant allegedly verbally agreed the restaurant would stop using the appetizer, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said a follow-up letter was sent on May 15, 2019, asking the restaurant to "immediately and permanently stop using the Mark (appetizer)."

By June 10, 2019, the lawsuit said one of Matt's El Rancho's owners emailed the defendant, asking him again to stop using the appetizer, but he did not respond.

The lawsuit said Matt's El Rancho is wanting anything with the name "Bob Armstrong Dip" to be seized and destroyed from the Fort Worth restaurant.

A copy of the lawsuit that was filed by Matt's El Rancho can be found here.

