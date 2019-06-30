AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been charged with intoxication assault after he allegedly ran over a scooter rider in Austin Saturday afternoon, leaving her with serious injuries, according to police.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of West Fifth Street and North Lamar Saturday at 4:47 p.m.

Police said 24-year-old Jonathan Violante remained on the scene and was found to be the driver of the vehicle that struck the scooter rider.

APD

Violante was allegedly traveling eastbound on West Fifth Street and turned northbound onto North Lamar from a "straight only" lane while he was passing a truck stopped, waiting for pedestrians to clear the crosswalk.

RELATED:

Woman seriously injured while riding scooter on Rainey Street

Austin City Council approves scooter rider rules, postpones company regulations

Austin woman says she was hit by scooter rider over the weekend

Police said when Violante made the maneuver, he struck a woman on a scooter. According to an arrest affidavit, Violante "drove on top of [the victim]."

The woman suffered from a fractured skull and severe skin abrasions as a result, according to police. The victim reached out to KVUE after reading our article and said that she does not have a fractured skull, but said she has a "deep gash" on the right side of her head.

Police said Violante admitted to officers that he had been drinking.

Violante allegedly told police he had drank a shot of sake and one beer before driving.

According to police, two empty 50 ml bottles of vodka were found under the driver's seat after his arrest.

Violante was taken into custody and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Matthew McConaughey: Austin not what it used to be

Pet owners concerned over potential link between pet food, dog deaths

Trump becomes 1st sitting US leader to enter North Korea